MSI Not Happy With NVIDIA’s RTX 4080 Pricing, Recommends GeForce RTX 4070 Ti To Gamers

MSI may not be as impressed with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 pricing but they do recommend the RTX 4070 Ti as a better value.

When the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU was released, the MSRP for the new graphics card was $1,199.99. Since its release, the price has not dropped, especially considering AMD released its graphics card line at a lower price than its competitors. On Twitter, the company advertised the new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its account, commenting that the graphics card is "not as bad as a 4080!"

Like a towering pillar, the @NVIDIAGeForce 4070 Ti is now on sale at our MSI store! Experience the POWER of the Ada Lovelace architecture, at a cost of "not as bad as a 4080"!

The issue spans from the fact that the pricing has not started to decline, and stock is not moving. Reports of other graphics cards are continuing to drop in price in several markets, both US and EU, so it would stand to think that NVIDIA would want to be aggressive with pricing during the first part of the year.

But, both AMD and NVIDIA have run into malfunctions with their products over the last several months. Reports of AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX were running into temperature issues, causing throttling issues for the graphics card and affecting performance. With the high cost of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, it is no wonder that MSI is concerned with having high quantities of overstock due to high costs and possible trust issues with consumers looking to upgrade to the Ada Lovelace generation.

The current prices of the MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti series range between $839 for the Ventus 3X OC, $899 or slightly higher for the Gaming X Trio GPU (depending on the seller), and $900+ for the premium SUPRIM series graphics cards. As of right now, MSI has all variants of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards available at MSRP over at its official store as seen below:

Over at Newegg, you can even find MSI's entire 4070 Ti graphics card lineup available at a small discount as seen below:

The world will have to see if NVIDIA will plan to drop the cost of the RTX 4080 GPU or if they will remain at the high asking price for several more months.

