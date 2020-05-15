MSI introduced three new models in the MPG GUNGNIR 110 series family: the MPG GUNGNIR 110R, the MPG GUNGNIR 110M, and MPG GUNGIR 111M. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series is designed for performance and loaded with features that improve functionality and convenience. MSI also announced the MAG VAMPIRIC 100 Series of cases that feature a mesh front for enhanced airflow.

A Solid System Featuring MSI's Own AIO: The MAG CORELIQUID Series

All three models offer flexibility and tremendous synergy with the rest of MSI’s well-established gaming ecosystem. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series can easily be connected to a front Type-C port on MSI motherboards. A tempered glass window showcases hardware and cooling capabilities including up to 6 system fans and models of the MSI MAG CORELIQUID Series: 240R, 240RH, 360R, and 360RH. A magnetic dust filter sitting on top can be easily removed for cleaning purposes.

The intuitive Insta-Light Loop provides users with their light show of a lifetime. At the instant touch of a button, users can easily control the fans’ color and lighting effects. The MPG GUNGNIR 110 Series comes with 4 ARGB fans for the 110R, 3 Auto RGB fans plus 1 system fan for the 110M, and 3 RGB fans plus 1 system fan for the 111M.

Comes With A Mesh Front To Provide Unrivaled Airflow

he MAG VAMPIRIC 100 Series prides in its ability to provide unobstructed airflow to the entire system thanks to a front mesh panel covering the entire front right side of the chassis. The front mesh panel allows air to flow into the case easily, providing great system cooling performance. The magnetic dust filter that sits on top can be easily and quickly removed for cleaning.











































Supreme capabilities are further highlighted by MSI with a high-performance style. Front panel lighting showcases VAMPIRIC 100 Series' advanced design and superior functionality. A side tempered glass window provides a clear and transparent view of the system's interior. The entire MAG VAMPIRIC 100 Series also features the intuitive Insta-Light Loop function.









Insta-Light Loop allows users to quickly and conveniently cycle through a variety of preset light modes at the press of a button. These cases are the second iteration MSI has put out an are expected to perform well. Pricing has not been announced, but we expect them to launch around the launch of the Z490 motherboards. I am very interested in the AIO because it looks great.