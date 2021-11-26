MSI launches 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake Gaming Desktops with next-gen DDR5 memory included

MSI introduces new gaming desktop PCs with new Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and DDR5 memory onboard. Utilizing Intel's hybrid architecture found in the next-gen CPUs from Intel, both Performance cores and Efficiency cores will be maximized to increase multi-thread performance up to 55%, with gaming performance increasing by 13% when compared to the previous generation.

Three new gaming desktops from MSI incorporate 12th Gen Core Intel Alder Lake CPUs and next-gen DDR5 memory options

MSI's Alder Lake Series gaming desktops utilize DDR5 memory, producing increased read speeds of 60% higher than the 11th Gen Intel CPUs that used DDR4 memory. Added with the support for PCIe 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6, the three new MSI gaming desktops will usher in a new age of gaming PCs to handle any game played on the devices.

MEG Aegis Ti5 12th – Path to the Future

Being the flagship segment, the MEG Aegis Ti 5 12th is equipped with the latest Intel Core i9-12900K processor and NVIDIA RTX 3090 graphics card. The Silent Storm Cooling 4 features a separated chamber design to ensure that the system maintains superior cooling at high performance. MSI also had strengthened the Gaming Dial function allowing users to switch various (gaming) utilities rapidly.

MEG Trident X 12th – The Centerpiece of Gaming

MEG Trident X 12th is the best for gamers who prefers small form factor and mobility. The compact desktop is only 10 liters in volume which comes with the latest 12th Gen Intel processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics. With the latest DDR5-4800 memory and exclusive Silent Storm Cooling to optimize airflow, the new standard will take your gaming experience to the next level.

MAG Codex X5 12th

The MAG Codex X5 12th is based on Nvidia’s GeForce GPUs and Intel’s 12th-generation processors. It features a powerful heat dissipation system to help you achieve maximum cooling performance. The water cooling and optimized airflow prevent the system from the potential slowdown caused by overheating. The tempered glass panel design and Mystic lights allow for a full view of the personalized configuration.

To purchase any of MSI's line of new gaming PCs, head over to the company's website where you can find details on availability, specifications, pricing, and purchasing locations to suit your needs.