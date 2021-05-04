MSI Launches 11th Gen Intel Rocket Lake Powered Gaming Desktop PCs With NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs & Resizable BAR Support

MSI has announced the launch of its latest Gaming Desktop PCs which feature Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs. Interestingly, the gaming desktops feature support for Resizable BAR too which delivers a 5-10% performance increase over PCs prebuilt PCs without BAR support.

MSI's Latest Gaming Desktop PCs Feature Intel 11th Gen CPUs, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs & Resizable BAR Support

The MSI 11th Gen Desktop Gaming PCs come in various shapes and sizes from compact to ITX solutions. The CPUs are configurable up to an Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop CPU and NVIDIA's Geforce RTX 3090 graphics cards. The top model includes the MEG Aegis Ti5 and MEG Trident X that are equipped with an MSI Z590 motherboard that supports up to the Core i9-11900K CPU & NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

Today, We’re so proud that MSI is the first brand to integrate Resizable Bar Technology into the whole 11th Gen Gaming Desktop. By collaborating with both Intel and NVIDIA, it will technically improve frame-per-second (FPS) by 5%-10% during the games, and the performance will be even better in the high-resolution display, which is beneficial for gamers who chase for the advanced gaming experience. Now Resizable Bar Technology will be ready for you just in simple steps. via MSI

The Trident X is based on a Mini-ITX design while the Aegis Ti5 is based on an ATX design. The latter features 4 DDR4 slots (up to 128 GB capacity support), 2 2.5" & 1 3.5" drive bays, & triple M.2 slots while the former features 2 DDR4 slots (up to 64 GB capacity support), 2 2.5" drive bays & dual M.2 slots.

The Aegis Ti5 is the largest desktop in MSI's lineup, measuring at 551x239x511mm & weighs 15 kg. The Trident X also comes in a B560 flavor which supports up to Core i7-11700 CPU and RTX 3070 graphics. The Trident AS and Trident X feature the same chassis which measures 129x382 mm and weighs around 6.5 kg.











There's also the MEG and MAG Infinite 11th Gen designs which come with a more standard ATX chassis that measures 210x450x488 mm and offers 42L of space with a total weight of 10 kg. The Infinite series comes in Z590 (Core i9-11900K) and H510 (Core i7-11700) CPU flavors and supports RTX 3090 & RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, respectively. The Z590 model features 4 DDR4 slots (up to 128 GB capacity support), 2 2.5" & 1 3.5" drive bays, & dual M.2 slots while the former features 2 DDR4 slots (up to 64 GB capacity support), 2 2.5" drive bays & a single M.2 slot.

MSI provided us with some gaming benchmark numbers of their new Desktop Gaming PCs with Resizable BAR enabled and disabled. It looks like the feature does improve gaming performance but once again, that's limited to certain games, and not every game will feature a similar boost.

As for pricing, each model will feature different prices based on the configuration that users are going after. Considering that there's a huge shortage of graphics cards at the moment, these pre-built desktop gaming PCs are your best chances at getting hands on the brand new GeForce RTX graphics cards for gaming purposes.