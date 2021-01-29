MSI Introduces the RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX Graphics Card

MSI has introduced the RTX 3060 Ti Aero ITX Graphics card, which is ideal for small form factor builds; this graphics card's design is 40% smaller and 50% lighter to stop any GPU sag. While this graphics card may feature a smaller form factor, it still features 100% of the RTX 3060 Ti Graphics card's performance. MSI has yet to mention any information regarding availability or the price for this upcoming Mini ITX graphics card.

MSI's newest Mini-ITX graphics card is called the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti AERO ITX. This graphics card features 100% of the performance provided by other RTX 3060 Ti Graphics cards. It features a significantly smaller size and is lighter than other RTX 3060 Ti Graphics cards. This smaller and lighter graphics card offers a wider amount of compatibility for Small Form Factor PC Builds. This card features a dimension of 172 x 125 x 43 mm in an LxWxH format.

In addition to the smaller size, this graphics card features a protective backplate. This backplate strengthens the graphics card while complimenting the overall design. The backplate features a solid black design and white lettering, saying "GeForce RTX." This graphics card features an Aero Fan that has been customized with a unique curve to enhance the graphics card's heat dissipation by creating more airflow and air pressure.

This fan is paired with four high-efficiency heat pipes that feature a thickness of 6 mm, and these heat pipes easily transport any generated heat to the large heatsink.

MSI's GeForce RTX 3060 Ti AERO ITX graphics card features a boost clock speed of 1,665 MHz with a maximum of 8 GB of memory. This graphics card features three DisplayPort and a single HDMI port; the HDMI support can support 4K resolutions with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This graphics card features maximum power consumption of 200 watts, this graphics card utilizes a single 8-pin connection, and MSI recommends a 650 watt Power supply. MSI has yet to announce any pricing information for this graphics card or when this graphics card will be available for purchase.