MSI Fully Unveils MEG Z690 GODLIKE Limited Edition Motherboard, The Best Of The Best For Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs

MSI has fully unveiled and detailed its flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard which is not only a limited variant but also the best of the best for Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Unveiled, The Most Impressive Board For Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is truly a fascinating flagship motherboard, it's not only the largest of all flagship Z690 boards that have been released so far but also aims to be the most feature-rich.

MSI Gaming Lineup Including The Flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Win 16 CES 2022 Innovation Honoree Awards

MSI is incorporating a whole 'M-Vision' touch panel on the motherboard which will measure 3.5". This is the same display size as the original iPhone. Furthermore, the panel will be entirely removable as it is connected through a USB Type-C interface and not a proprietary connector.

So for your ease, you can set it up anywhere you want (on your desk, etc) and it will provide some useful information. In the teaser, you can see a wide variety of metrics such as Temperatures, clock speeds and there are also options to overclock, adjust CPU clock, safe boost, OC retry, Clear CMOS, Start/Restart. It looks like a very handy tool for overclockers, enthusiasts, and tuners.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE PCB Pictured, The Biggest & Most Powerful Z690 Enthusiast Motherboard To Date

The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE will come in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square. In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink.















In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.