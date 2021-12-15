MSI Fully Unveils MEG Z690 GODLIKE Limited Edition Motherboard, The Best Of The Best For Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs
MSI has fully unveiled and detailed its flagship MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard which is not only a limited variant but also the best of the best for Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs.
MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE Motherboard Unveiled, The Most Impressive Board For Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs
The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE is truly a fascinating flagship motherboard, it's not only the largest of all flagship Z690 boards that have been released so far but also aims to be the most feature-rich.
MSI is incorporating a whole 'M-Vision' touch panel on the motherboard which will measure 3.5". This is the same display size as the original iPhone. Furthermore, the panel will be entirely removable as it is connected through a USB Type-C interface and not a proprietary connector.
So for your ease, you can set it up anywhere you want (on your desk, etc) and it will provide some useful information. In the teaser, you can see a wide variety of metrics such as Temperatures, clock speeds and there are also options to overclock, adjust CPU clock, safe boost, OC retry, Clear CMOS, Start/Restart. It looks like a very handy tool for overclockers, enthusiasts, and tuners.
The MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE will come in an E-ATX form factor but it is going to be the largest of all flagships from the top three vendors. ASUS's ROG Maximus Z690 Extreme measures 305x277 mm while the Z690 AORUS Xtreme measures 305x285 mm. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will measure an insane 305x310mm, almost a perfect square. In terms of aesthetics, the MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard features a vast array of RGB LEDs running over the M.2 slots, the I/O panel, and the PCH heatsink.
In terms of power delivery, the motherboard seems to feature at least 22 phases for the CPU alone. There are four DDR5 memory slots that will support up to 128 GB capacities with speeds beyond 6666 MHz+. The board is powered by dual 8-pin connectors located close to the DDR5 slots for easy cable management.
There are also placements for several OC-specific features on the board. Storage options include 6 SATA III ports while expansion slots include a PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and a PCIe Gen 4.0 x8 slot. There are at least six M.2 slots on the motherboard (1 Gen 5.0 x4, 4 Gen 4.0 x4, and 1 Gen 3.0 x4). The MEG Z690 GODLIKE will be shipping with the new Gen 5 AIC which will add an M.2 Gen 5 slot with x8 connection.
The motherboard also features a high-end audio PCB and tons of IO that include both, 10GbE and 2.5GbE LAN ports, 8 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and dual Mini-DP ports. The rear IO panel also features Clear CMOS and BIOS Flashback buttons.
With all these features, the motherboard is expected to cost above the $1000 US price range and will only have 1000 units produced through its life cycle. And being such a limited edition product, the motherboard will ship with MSI's very impressive MEG S360 AIO Liquid cooler and a pair of 32 GB (16 GB x 2) Kingston Fury DDR5 memory modules.