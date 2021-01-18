Motherboard makers will soon be releasing their latest AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware for AMD 400 & 500 series motherboards which adds improved compatibility for Ryzen CPUs and addresses few bugs that appeared in the earlier releases.

MSI & ASUS Ready AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware For AMD 500 & 400 Series Motherboards, Coming In January With Improved Ryzen CPU Compatibility

Both MSI & ASUS have announced that their AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware for AMD 500 & 400 lines of motherboards will be out soon. The improvements both have listed mentions optimized support and compatibility for Ryzen 5000 Desktop CPUs and added Resizable-BAR functionality with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 series processors.

AMD EPYC 7543 ‘Milan’ Server CPU With 32 Zen 3 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Benchmarked, Huge Single-Threaded Performance Increase

1️⃣ ROG

2️⃣ AM4 socket

400 and 500-series BIOS updates for AMD Ryzen 5000 are on the way, stay tuned!⏳#X570 #B550 #X470 #B450 pic.twitter.com/8CBwK5YhZT — ROG North America (@ASUS_ROGNA) January 16, 2021

Following are the main highlights of the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware:

Optimized and support AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Optimized Resizable BAR (Re-Size BAR) function with NVidia Graphics cards.

Improved AM4 processor compatibility

The AMD Curve Optimizer support will be carried over from AGESA 1.1.9.0 BIOS Firmware but 1usmus & Patrick Schur seem to indicate that there are also going to be a few bug fixes and a number of CPU improvements. We have also learned that the BIOS fixes a hang issue during CPU post.

I said that AGESA 1.2.0.0 contains MAINLY bug fixes and version bumps. btw The improvements for the dLDO injector or CO are not even in the release notes. 😉 — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) January 16, 2021

"MSI, the world-leading gaming motherboard brand, is going to release the latest AGESA COMBO PI V2 1.2.0.0 BIOS for AMD 500 series and 400 series motherboards, including MAX and non-MAX models."

According to MSI, they plan to release the AMD AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware first for their X570, B550, A520 motherboards alongside the older X470 & B450 MAX series in January. A general roll-out for its X470 and B450 motherboards is expected in February 2021. ASUS should be rolling out its own BIOS firmware around the same dates so expect more information in the coming weeks.