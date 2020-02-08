MSI Announces the Optix MAGG322CR 31.5″ & 180Hz 1080p Monitor

MSI has revealed the Optix MAG322CR gaming monitor, a monitor that features a 1500R curvature, and a 180 Hz refresh rate! These two features make this monitor perfect for gamers who primarily play first-person shooter games. The panel characteristics are rocking a 31.5-inch anti-glare 1080p display. The panel type is an 8-bit VA panel with Frame Rate Control (FRC) that enables the monitor to achieve a more full-color spectrum within the 8-bit range.

Some features of the monitor as a whole are the Curved display, High Refresh Rate, 1 ms response time, Gaming OSD app, HDR-ready, and Mystic Light compatible LEDs. The 180 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time which has the most benefit in fast-moving games like first-person shooters, racing simulators, real-time strategy, and sports. These genres usually require swift and precise movements, which will benefit from an ultra-high refresh rate and fast response time monitor.

These Mystic Light compatible RGB are located on the back of the monitor, which are completely customizable using the MSI Gaming App. These RGB lights provide a soft ambient light that can easily be synced with any other Mystic Light enabled gaming product. This monitor also features HDR, with HDR enabled this monitor can produce images with more details, a full range of colors, and look more similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to traditional monitors.

Features of the MSI OPTIX MAG322CR Monitor:

Curved Gaming display (1500R) – The best gameplay immersion.

180Hz Refresh Rate – Real smooth gaming.

1ms Response Time - eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates.

Gaming OSD App - Create the ultimate viewing settings for your game.

HDR Ready-Provide eye-catching detail through contrast and shadows adjustment.

Night Vision: See every detail clearly in the dark, helping you find and attack enemies before they notice.

Connect with Type-C: Easily connect your laptop or PC to the MSI Optix MAG322CR display via a Type-C port.

AMD FreeSync Premium Technology - Tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming.

Anti-Flicker and Less Blue Light – the game even longer and prevent eye strain and fatigue.

Frameless design – Ultimate gameplay experience.

178° wide view angle.

This monitor also features support AMD FreeSync Premium, which offers a tear-free, stutter-free, fluid gaming that keeps your gaming smooth and eliminated any choppy gameplay or broken frames. To utilize this feature, your system that drives this monitor must have an AMD graphics card. This monitor also features MSI's anti-flicker technology, which provides a very comfortable viewing experience by reducing the amount of flicker, in contrast to generic monitor displays typically have a flicker-rate of roughly 200-times per second.

This Optix monitor is optimized to produce less blue light displayed by the monitor so that you can game and use this monitor for more extended periods without eye fatigue.

This monitor also features one DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0b connectors, and one USB Type-C port that supports DisplayPort alternate mode allowing for video input over USB. There is also a USB hub located on the back of this monitor which allows for two more USB ports, perfect for your keyboard and mouse!

Pricing and Availability

The Optix MAG322CR is listed on Amazon but is currently unavailable, and MSI has not released what the price of this monitor will be.