MSI’s 11th Gen DIY Motherboard Features Intel Tiger Lake CPUs, Aiming Pro & Office Users

MSI has released its new Pro HM570TI-B I526 mini-ITX motherboard which comes equipped with Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU for the PRO segment.

The brand-new MSI Tiger Lake motherboard is missing PCIe connectivity but is still a decent small form-factor motherboard

The MSI Pro HM570TI-B I526 mini-ITX motherboard focuses on users looking for a small form factor workstation with the same power efficiency as laptops. The Intel Tiger Lake CPU (Core i5-11260H) offers six cores spread apart twelve threads, a boost clock of 4.4 GHz, and a TDP of 45 watts.

The new MSI Tiger Lake motherboard is based on the HM570 chipset and supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 SODIMM memory, along with the ability to offer up to two SATA storage device ports & a single M.2 Gen 4 x4 slot. There's also a single M.2 (Key E) slot for wireless cards, a feature that would be better in office settings. The new MSI Tiger Lake motherboard provides four USB 3.2 Gen 1, 5 USB 2.0 ports, one serial port, a single HDMI port, and the standard Ethernet and mic/audio ports (two, to be exact).

PRO series helps users work smarter by delivering an efficient and productive experience. Featuring stable functionality and high-quality assembly, PRO series motherboards provide not only optimized professional workflows but also less troubleshooting and longevity.

MSI has not discussed the method of cooling the motherboard processor and the type of cooler mounting support offered. Based on the spacing of the mounting holes, it looks like the CPU can utilize LGA 1151/1200/1700 coolers however if you were to use this board in a small chassis, you would have to go for a smaller height air-cooler.

A power brick produces power for the board, which we usually see with mobile laptops and smaller systems that do not have adequate space to power the system. As for expansion and graphics, the motherboard doesn't seem to feature any PCIe slot which means that users will have to rely on the iGPU on the Intel Tiger Lake CPU itself but for the tasks this motherboard is designed for, the iGPU should be more than enough. MSI has yet to release the price and availability for their new Tiger Lake motherboard.

