Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Brings a 200-Megapixel Camera, 125W Charging, 144Hz Display, and More Under $1,000

After launching the phone in China, Motorola has gone ahead and launched the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra internationally; this is their first phone that is shipping with a 200-megapixel camera, and it was launched recently in China as the Motorola X30 Pro.

The ultra-high resolution camera is not the only thing that is impressive about the camera. You are also getting a 6.67-inch 144Hz display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, and a 4,610 mAh battery with 125W wired charging, making it the fastest charging Motorola phone to date, and you are also getting 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Easily the Most Powerful Android Phone of This Year

Aside from the massive 200-megapixel shooter, you are also getting two more cameras. A 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor along with a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, you are getting a 60-megapixel camera for selfies.

Motorola decided to hold a global launch event in Milan, and the revealing price for the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is €900 (~$907). This is a really impressive price tag considering how it puts the phone right in the alley with all the other flagships from Samsung, Apple, and OnePlus, and the price itself is really competitive, as well. So, in most cases, you are getting a lot of phone for not a lot of money.

Looking at all the premium specs, it is safe to say that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a winner and can easily be one of the most premium phones in the market. However, we cannot say for sure until we have our hands on the review and the performance, as well.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is going to be available in a single 12/256GB configuration and will only have two colorways -- Starlight White and Interstellar Black.