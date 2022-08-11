Motorola X30 Pro Becomes the First Smartphone with a 200-Megapixel Camera and Powerful Hardware

Motorola is having a good day as the company unveiled the Razr 2022, but the foldable phone is not the only flagship that the company has launched. It has also made official the first phone that is equipped with a 200-megapixel camera, the Motorola X30 Pro.

The phone features the Samsung HP1 200-megapixel sensor that was launched last year and it can opt to use all 200-megapixel as individual 0.64 micro pixels. It also uses Samsung's ChameleonCell pixel-binning tech to group 4 or 16 pixels into a single, larger pixel. These two configurations turn the ISOCELL into a 50-megapixel sensor with 1.28-micron pixels or a 12.5-megapixel sensor with 2.56-micro pixels.

The Motorola X30 Pro is Easily One of the Most Powerful Devices to Come Out This Year

Other specs are not shoddy, either. You are getting access to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and a 6.7-inch 144Hz refresh rate display. Motorola has claimed that the new wired charging standard brings the Moto X30 Pro to a 50% charge in just seven minutes and a 100% charge in 19 minutes.

The Motorola X30 Pro also has two other rear cameras including a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front, you are getting a 60-megapixel shooter.

The Motorola X30 Pro clearly has a lot going for it and it easily has become one of the most powerful devices launching this year. However, only time will tell how it is going to hold going forward. For those wondering, the phone is going to release n China only, for those.

For those who do want to get their hands on the device, the Motorola X30 Pro is going to cost you 3,699 yuan (~$549) for the 8GB/128GB model, going all the way to 4,499 yuan (~$668) for the top tier 12GB/512GB offering.

The phone has not been launched internationally at the point, but there is some chatter that suggests that Motorola will be launching this model internationally as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with a price tag competing with the likes of the Galaxy S22 series but we are not sure about when that is happening.