Motorola Announces Moto G200 with Snapdragon 888 Plus for Just €450

The Moto Edge 20 Pro was the company's first attempt at capturing the high-end market early this year, but that phone packed a Snapdragon 870 chipset. However, the company has gone ahead and launched the Moto G200, and it is bringing a better chip and a lower price tag.

With Moto G200, you are getting a Snapdragon 888 Plus processor and a €450 ($510) RRP, which quickly puts this phone in the affordable flagship territory, something that has become a lot more popular than it used to be.

The Moto G200 Marks Motorola's Return to the Flagship Market

Other notable specifications include 8 gigs of RAM and a choice between 128 and 256GB of storage. A 6.8-inch LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging. In terms of the design, Motorola Moto G200 has a plastic back with a matte finish and a plastic frame with metallic paint. You are also getting an IP52 rating to boot.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Moto G200 comes with a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor that can deliver non-binned 8K video, 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Moto G200 is launching in Europe and the UK first. With Latin America release happening later. This means that you will have to wait a little longer if you are in those regions.

Although I never really had the chance to use a Motorola device as my daily driver, it certainly is nice to see the company expanding the markets and bringing some higher-end devices. For the longest time, Motorola focused on mid-range devices. So this change is certainly a nice one.