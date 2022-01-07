Mortal Online 2 Gets Epic MegaGrant, Will Migrate to Unreal Engine 5

Mortal Online 2 developer Star Vault announced to be the latest recipient of an Epic MegaGrant, the program that supports the most talented independent studios working on Unreal Engine.

The size of the MegaGrant was not disclosed, but the press release calls it 'substantial'. Additionally, Star Vault revealed that it will be partially used to support the game's transition to Unreal Engine 5, making it the third MMORPG to be powered by UE5 after ArcheAge II and, most recently, Ashes of Creation.

Henrik Nyström, founder and CEO of Star Vault, shared the following comment:

Our collaboration with Epic Games is of great importance to provide the best possible experience for our players in Mortal Online 2 and take the MMORPG genre to the next level.

Mortal Online 2 is the sequel to 2009's full loot sandbox MMORPG played in first-person view. In a previous interview with Wccftech, Nyström highlighted the greater accessibility compared to the original, whose hardcore spirit is still nonetheless present.

The game is now available on Steam Early Access, but it's still in beta and the characters will be wiped upon the full launch, scheduled for Tuesday, January 25th. As a reminder, purchasing the full game will grant you one month of game subscription; after that, you'll have to continue paying the subscription to keep playing Mortal Online 2.