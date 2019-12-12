Mortal Kombat 11 Brings Crossplay to PS4 & Xbox One

Mortal Kombat 11 has had a new patch today and it's now another of the games bringing crossplay to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, continuing the erosion of the walls blocking players from actually playing together.

Of course, NetherRealm and Warner Brothers can't be normal though, because it's actually called Krossplay - see what they did there? You can actually read through the whole Krossplay FAQ right here, though even before I've had an actual read of it, I can imagine what it's going to say: PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners of the game can now face off against each other.

Unsurprisingly, having now read it, I was right. Though what I am surprised about is the fact that Krossplay doesn't include the PC version of the game. Stadia and Switch versions are also excluded from Krossplay.

What is Krossplay in Mortal Kombat 11? We are testing out a feature in Mortal Kombat 11 that will put PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players into the same matchmaking pool for Online Kasual game modes. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will also have the option of manually joining the same designated Krossplay Online Rooms to play against each other.

Now, that page specifically states that Krossplay will be coming at a later date and the patch notes on the official website don't indicate it as having been activated as of now.

General Gameplay Adjustments Fixed an issue causing several Krushing Blows to do slightly increased damage

Added an Newsletter Subscription option which rewards players with a Raiden Announcer Voice for signing up

Fixed an issue that was causing Nightwolf, Sindel, & Terminator Augments to not work as intended Kombat League / Online Reduced the Kombat League Point Cap that a player can lose in a match to 50 Towers of Time Fixed an issue with certain attacks killing the opponent at the same time a modifier activates during an Endurance Match causing a long delay before the next opponent appears

Fixed a rare issue that could cause the camera to get out of bounds when a Fatal Blow or Krushing Blow occurs while the Ice Totem is active Character Specific Adjustments Baraka - Blood Lunge’s Krushing Blow works correctly again in all situations

However, as recently posted on Resetera by user Jaded Alyx, the update on the console indicates crossplay as having gone live now. You can check the screenshot posted by the user below and, once you have done, maybe it's time to go and update your PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of Mortal Kombat 11 and face off against a whole new group of opponents?