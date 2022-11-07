More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Custom Models Listed Online, Preliminary Prices Close To RTX 4090

Online listings of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards from ASUS, Gigabyte, and PNY have been revealed with preliminary prices. More surprising is that the cost of the upcoming RTX 4080 series cards is almost 4090 level in the EU and UK regions.

Listings appear online for partner NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards, with prices not much less than the flagship RTX 4090

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card is planned to launch on the 16th of November for a price point of $1199 US (MSRP for US). However, preliminary prices show far higher listings. The post, which appeared a few hours ago from Harukaze5719 on Twitter, is below:

ASUS RTX 4080 early price pic.twitter.com/iBLgcMfnLZ — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) November 6, 2022

The thread continues, where the leaker discovered several listings for NVIDIA partner graphics cards from ASUS, Gigabyte, and PNY Electronics. Below is a closer look at the first image leaked. It is unknown if this is with tax included or excluded from the pricing, but it is a safe assumption that this is without taxes included.

The ASUS TUF and ROG STRIX RTX 4080 16 GB Gaming graphics cards sell between $1265 to $1631. Image source: 포시포시 on Twitter.

The pricing increases in the following image, with the ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4080 16 GB GDDR6X OC card selling for $2125.49 to the TUF Gaming OC variant at $1965.76. The listings do show both the cost with and without taxes included.

The ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB GDDR6X standard, the overclocking variant, and the company's TUF Gaming OC graphics card listings. Image source: 포시포시 on Twitter.

The last image below shows ASUS, Gigabyte, and PNY Technologies' various listings for the new custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs. Again, it is unknown whether the cost is with or without shipping, but it can safely be assumed that the listing is without VAT costs.

ASUS appears to be the most expensive of the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs, with PNY Electronics being the more affordable option from the series, coming in at $1557.33. The only unlisted pricing is for the PNY GeForce RTX 4080 16GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB Triple Fan graphics card. Users should expect the price to be more affordable than ASUS and Gigabyte's wares.

ASUS, Gigabyte, and PNY are displayed above for the custom variations of the new GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. Image source: 포시포시 on Twitter.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB graphics cards should be released before the end of the year, but with the high cost of the RTX 4080 and the current 4090 series graphics cards, will consumers push to spend money on the newest from NVIDIA, even with the melting of RTX 4090 GPU 12VHPWR connectors and cables? It is unknown for now, as well as if the various companies will offer sales near the holiday season.

News Source: 포시포시 (@harukaze5719 on Twitter)