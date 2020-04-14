Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 13.5 Releases on April 23 for All Platforms; Adds Master Rank Kulve Taroth and Arch-tempered Namielle

Monster Hunter World Iceborne update 13.5 will release later this month on April 23 across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Capcom has announced.

As covered earlier, the upcoming new title update for the Iceborne expansion will be the first update releasing on all platforms simultaneously.

ASUS Revives The GeForce GT 710 Graphics Card, Now Comes With Quad HDMI Outputs & SFF Design

“From this update on, the Steam version and console version updates will release at the same time”, Capcom writes. “However, if there is an extreme case in which the updates cannot be released at the same time, we will let everyone know via official announcements.”

The title update will add the new Master Rank Kulve Taroth quest and the Arch-Tempered Namielle Elder Dragon as a limited time Event Quest. In addition, the 13.5 update will bring the PC version of the game on par with the console version of Iceborne.





You’ll find Capcom’s announcement trailer for the upcoming title update below:

For the sake of completeness, we’ve included the release notes for the update as well:

Huawei Is Rumored To Be Developing Graphics Card For Chinese Servers – The Potential Card Could Be Twice As Powerful As Nvidia’s Tesla V100

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Update 3.5 [Major Features] ■ Master rank Kulve Taroth quest added. - New master rank Kulve Taroth hunter and Palico equipment have also been added! (You can also obtain materials to upgrade Kulve Taroth weapons.) ■ Arch-tempered Namielle added to the game. - New hunter equipment is also available to craft using Arch-tempered Namielle materials. Note: - Both quests are available for limited periods of time only! For more details on when they're available, check the event quest website: http://game.capcom.com/world/us/schedule-master.html [Major Additions] ■ Numerous changes have been applied from up to console Ver. 13.50/13.5.0.0. [Bug Fixes] ■ Fixes from up to console Ver. 13.50/13.5.0.0 have been applied.

Monster Hunter World Iceborne is available now globally for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Featuring a new storyline, Iceborne hunters can explore an icy new locale called Hoarfrost Reach, which progressively expands to become the largest region in the game thus far and is home to the mysterious new Elder Dragon Velkhana. Players face off against a multitude of challenging new monsters and fierce subspecies variations, while utilizing exciting new gameplay mechanics that offer increased depth to the combat system.