Monster Hunter World 12.11.00 Update Introduces Stygian Zinogre, Safi’jiiva, Various PC Improvements

A new update has been released today for Monster Hunter World, introducing new content to the game as well as several improvements.

The 12.11.00 update introduces two new monsters, the Stygian Zinogre and Safi'jiiva, as well as other new content such as a new cutscene that unlocks the Tundra Region in the Guiding Lands and more.

The new Monster Hunter World update also introduces several other improvements for the PC version of the game, such as improvements for the VRAM usage window and more.

New keybind options are also introduced by the new Monster Hunter World update.

Full details of the new Monster Hunter World update can be found on the game's Official Website.

Monster Hunter World and its expansion Iceborne are now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.