Monster Hunter World 12.11.00 Update Introduces Stygian Zinogre, Safi’jiiva, Various PC Improvements
A new update has been released today for Monster Hunter World, introducing new content to the game as well as several improvements.
The 12.11.00 update introduces two new monsters, the Stygian Zinogre and Safi'jiiva, as well as other new content such as a new cutscene that unlocks the Tundra Region in the Guiding Lands and more.
The new Monster Hunter World update also introduces several other improvements for the PC version of the game, such as improvements for the VRAM usage window and more.
- In order to prevent the Steam overlay from unintentionally impairing gameplay, the Steam overlay no longer appears automatically when you receive friend requests during gameplay.
- The VRAM Usage window in the options now has a more obvious display to warn you when you are trying to use DirectX 12 with 3.50 GB of available VRAM or less (at least 4 GB of VRAM are required to enable DirectX 12). This is an interface-based change that does not affect VRAM usage.
New keybind options are also introduced by the new Monster Hunter World update.
- A new "Swap Keys while Grappling" option was added for mouse & keyboard controls. This allows you to unify the controls for "Weapon Attack" and "Flinch Shot" when grappled to a monster with the Clutch Claw, which otherwise may not match the controls for your current weapon after switching between melee and ranged (since the controls for "Weapon Attack" and "Flinch Shot" are based on gamepad controls).
- A new keybind option was added for "Quest Return Selection" for melee and ranged weapon controls. The default setting is [Tab]. Changing this keybind allows you to set other controls, such as opening the start menu, to the [Tab] key instead. It is possible to overlap this key binding.
- A new keybind option was added for "Check Research Requests". The default setting is [F]. Because this control option is limited to when you are using the Surveyor Set, it is possible to overlap this key binding.
Full details of the new Monster Hunter World update can be found on the game's Official Website.
Monster Hunter World and its expansion Iceborne are now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.