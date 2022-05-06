Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak File Size Confirmed by CAPCOM

A new Monster Hunter Rise update will go live on the same day the Sunbreak expansion releases on PC and Nintendo Switch, and CAPCOM now confirmed how big this update will be.

As confirmed on the game's official Japanese Twitter profile, the update will be around 13 GB big and it is required to access the new content that will be introduced in the expansion. It's not yet clear if the update will have the same size on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event Announced For May 10th

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will introduce plenty of new content and mechanics to the latest entry in the popular series by CAPCOM. More information on what the expansion will introduce will come during a new Digital Event which will air next week, on May 10th.

After being summoned to aid the distant Kingdom by the gallant knight Dame Fiorayne, the hunters set out for the port of Elgado Outpost. This bustling maritime waystation is the home of the Laboratory researching the abnormal monster activity troubling the Kingdom, and the Command Post tasked with restoring peace to the realm. The threat befalling the Kingdom is closely linked to powerful creatures known as the Three Lords, each inspired by staples of Western horror. Researching the Three Lords will take hunters across the Kingdom to exciting new locales, including the newly-unveiled Citadel.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will launch on PC and Nintendo Switch on June 30th worldwide. The base game is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.