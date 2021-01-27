Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition Nintendo Switch Announced for UK and Europe

Monster Hunter Rise arrives in March, and Nintendo is celebrating with a new limited-edition Switch bundle. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch festooned with various MH-related imagery, and a copy of Monster Hunter Rise with the Deluxe Kit DLC and some additional bonus content. A Monster-Hunter-Rise-themed Pro Controller will also be sold separately. No word yet on what the new bundle will cost, but expect a higher-than-usual price tag (you’re not getting MH Rise for free). Check out some images of the spiffy new bundle, below.

This Monster Hunter Rise #NintendoSwitch bundle (includes download code for #MHRise + Deluxe Kit DLC + bonus content) will be available on 26/03, alongside this special edition Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. pic.twitter.com/H1sYlGcuvq — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 27, 2021

Have you not been keeping up with Monster Hunter Rise? You download the game’s free demo until midnight on January 31, so get moving if you want to try before your buy! Here’s the game’s official description:

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again. Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for. Whether it’s at home, on the go, online or offline - you’ll always be ready for your next hunt!

Monster Hunter Rise stomps onto the Nintendo Switch on March 26 and the new Rise bundle will be available in the UK and Europe on the same day. Nintendo has yet to confirm whether the bundle will be released in North America. We’ll keep you updated if that changes.