Monster Hunter Rise New Mod Forces Arena, Infernal Springs Maps for Single Target Quests

A new Monster Hunter Rise mod that has been shared online today allows players to force two maps for single target quests.

The Force Arena or Infernal Springs for Single Target Quests allows players to play in any of these two maps for any single target quest. The mod requires REFramework and it can lead to some minor issues, like Crimson Glow Valstrax not being able to use its powerful comet attack.

You can download the Monster Hunter Rise Force Arena or Infernal Springs for Single Target Quests mod by heading over to Nexus Mods.

The Infernal Springs map has been added to Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch alongside Crimson Glow Valstrax with update 3.0. The recently released PC version featured it at launch, alongside most of the content that has been made available on Nintendo Switch, contributing even more in making it the best way to enjoy the latest entry in the series, as I highlighted in my review.

With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.