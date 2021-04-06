Monster Hunter Rise G DLC Expansion to Add Over 20 New Monsters, 5 Additional Locations and More – Rumor
Monster Hunter Rise will receive a DLC expansion next year that will add plenty of additional content, according to rumors circulating online.
AsteriskAmpersand, a Monster Hunter series modder, has been taking a new look at Capcom's data that has been leaked last year, and discovered new details on Monster Hunter Rise G. This expansion, which was projected for 2022 back in 2019, will introduce over 20 new monsters, 5 additional locations, Western Yokai motifs and a new gameplay mechanic that will further develop Silkbind and Switch Skills mechanics.
2019 Rise G plans indicate between 20 to 30 extra monsters. 5 additional stages. An outright skip of base Rise option. Western Yokai Motifs. And a new element to further dig into Silkbinds and Switch Skills.
Back in 2019 Capcom expected Rise G development to finish 2021 Q4 and release 2022 Q1. On Switch and PC.
While these details on the Monster Hunter Rise expansion are quite believable, we still have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes in.
Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will be released on PC on a yet to be confirmed release date.
- The debut of the new “wirebug” mechanic allows for wire-based grappling actions that can be used to scale cliffs and other hard-to-reach areas, providing new traversal and aerial attack options.
- The game will introduce magnamalo, a menacing new flagship monster, as well as other new monsters like the shape-shifting aknosom, the amphibious tetranadon, and more.
- New hunting partners called palamutes can be personalized and used to ride across the terrain, providing players with all-new traveling and attack options.
- In addition to the plethora of solo and multiplayer quests, the immersive story mode will task aspiring hunters with discovering the secrets behind the puzzling “rampage” events that threaten kamura village.
- Play solo, or join up to three other hunters in local or online co-op play. The Nintendo Switch system also allows for hunting anywhere, anytime and with anyone!
