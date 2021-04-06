Monster Hunter Rise G DLC Expansion to Add Over 20 New Monsters, 5 Additional Locations and More – Rumor

Monster Hunter Rise will receive a DLC expansion next year that will add plenty of additional content, according to rumors circulating online.

AsteriskAmpersand, a Monster Hunter series modder, has been taking a new look at Capcom's data that has been leaked last year, and discovered new details on Monster Hunter Rise G. This expansion, which was projected for 2022 back in 2019, will introduce over 20 new monsters, 5 additional locations, Western Yokai motifs and a new gameplay mechanic that will further develop Silkbind and Switch Skills mechanics.

Monster Hunter Rise Shipped 5+ Million Units in Less Than Two Weeks

2019 Rise G plans indicate between 20 to 30 extra monsters. 5 additional stages. An outright skip of base Rise option. Western Yokai Motifs. And a new element to further dig into Silkbinds and Switch Skills. — AsteriskAmpersand (@AsteriskAmpers1) April 1, 2021

Back in 2019 Capcom expected Rise G development to finish 2021 Q4 and release 2022 Q1. On Switch and PC. — AsteriskAmpersand (@AsteriskAmpers1) April 1, 2021

While these details on the Monster Hunter Rise expansion are quite believable, we still have to take everything with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes in.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. The game will be released on PC on a yet to be confirmed release date.