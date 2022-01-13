Monster Hunter Rise Charm Editor Makes Getting the Best Talismans Extremely Easy
One of the most frustrating mechanics in Monster Hunter Rise is Talisman melding, which makes it very difficult for players to create the best possible builds. Thankfully, PC players do not have to play by the rules made by Capcom, thanks to a recently released Charm Editor.
This editor, which has been created by long-time Monster Hunter modder Fexty, allows players to get the Talisman they want without having to hope that melding goes well, as well as to edit item quantity, Zenny, and Kamura Points. Unfortunately, it is not possible to create all sorts of Talismans, as the game features checks that delete items that are considered illegal. You can use this table to see which Talismans are considered legal.
As the name says, this is a charm editor for Monster Hunter Rise.
Notes:
- This is not a Save Editor per se, but an in memory data editor.
- The game has sanity checks, it will delete illegal charms
Features:
- Charm Editor (Rarity, Skills, Skill levels, Slots)
- All Items Cheat ("Get X amount of each item)
- Zenny/Kamura Points Editor
The Monster Hunter Rise Charm Editor can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Learn more about the PC release by checking out my review.
With the streamlining of some of the most annoying aspects of the Monster Hunter experience and some excellent additions to the formula like Wirebugs and Switch Skills, Monster Hunter Rise reaches the heights of the best entries in the series with ease. While not all of the changes and new features have been for the best, like Rampage Quests, their general quality level, and the amazing PC port, do make the game one that's worth playing for both long-time fans of the series and newcomers.
