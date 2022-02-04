Monster Hunter Rise May Be More Challenging at High Framerates, New Video Analysis Suggests

Monster Hunter Rise may be more difficult at high framerates, as monsters seem to be able to track players better with the game running at above 90 FPS.

Ryukishi recently shared on their YouTube channel a new video that shows how certain attacks from monsters like Magnamalo and Rajang are more difficult to dodge on the PC version of the game running at high framerates, mostly due to certain animations being tied to framerate.

After watching the video, I fought Magnamalo myself to verify Ryukishi's findings, and I indeed had far less trouble avoiding Magnamalo tail thrusting attack at 30 and 60 FPS, where I could just walk away from it, than at 120 or unlocked FPS, where I had to roll. While some players welcome the higher challenge level, this is likely not intentional, so hopefully, Capcom will take a look at the issue in the future.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the PC version by checking out my review.