Monster Hunter Rise 3.9.0 Update to Introduce New Black Belt Armor Set, Defender Weapons and More

A new Monster Hunter Rise update is going live next week on PC and Nintendo Switch, introducing new gear and more.

The 3.9.0 update, which is scheduled to go live next week on February 23rd, will introduce the Black Belt armor set, the Defender weapon set, and the Veteran's Talisman. These are releasing in preparation for the Sunbreak expansion, and are meant to make the life of hunters easier, especially the Defender weapons, which are considerably more powerful than all other starting weapons.

Capcom Teaser Website Hints at New Reveal Happening This Week

Capcom has also released a new trailer to showcase the new gear coming to Monster Hunter Rise with next week's update. You can check it out below.

In preparation for the massive expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which will release in Summer of 2022, we will be releasing a set of "Defender" weapons (for all 14 weapon types), the "Black Belt" armor set, and the "Veteran's Talisman" to help out players who have just started playing or will be playing Monster Hunter Rise in the future. The "Black Belt" armor set will also be available as layered armor.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the PC version of the game by checking out my review.