Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Update Size Officially Revealed
The Monster Hunter Rise upcoming 3.0 update will require over 1 Gb of free storage space, Capcom confirmed today.
On the game's official Twitter profile, the Japanese publisher confirmed the 3.0 update, which will release before the end of the month, will require 1.4 GB of free storage space. The update has yet to be detailed in full, but it has already been confirmed that it will add new monsters as well as a proper ending.
【アップデートに関してのお知らせ】
5月末配信予定のアップデートに必要な空き容量は約1.4GB程度の見込みとなります。
ソフトご購入後、初めてアップデートされる場合は2.9GB程度の空き容量が必要です。
余裕を持った空き容量のご準備をお願いします。#モンハンライズ
— モンスターハンターライズ公式 (@MH_Rise_JP) May 20, 2021
Monster Hunter Rise launched back in March on Nintendo Switch, and it will launch on PC sometime next year. The game is among the best entries in the series ever made, as highlighted by Kai in his review.
Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate!
Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.
Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again.
Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.
Whether it’s at home, on the go, online or offline - you’ll always be ready for your next hunt on the Nintendo Switch.
