Monster Hunter Rise 3.0 Update Size Officially Revealed

The Monster Hunter Rise upcoming 3.0 update will require over 1 Gb of free storage space, Capcom confirmed today.

On the game's official Twitter profile, the Japanese publisher confirmed the 3.0 update, which will release before the end of the month, will require 1.4 GB of free storage space. The update has yet to be detailed in full, but it has already been confirmed that it will add new monsters as well as a proper ending.

Monster Hunter Rise launched back in March on Nintendo Switch, and it will launch on PC sometime next year. The game is among the best entries in the series ever made, as highlighted by Kai in his review.

Despite my overflowing love for Monster Hunter World, I think Monster Hunter Rise might actually overtake it as my favorite original title in the series. The ways that Capcom has streamlined the onboarding and pre-hunt experiences to give players more time to focus on the actual hunt itself show that Capcom wants to respect the player's time, especially when they're trying to get three friends together for an afternoon of hunting. Minus the new Rampage quests and the obligatory few egg delivery quests in the hub, there's nothing about Monster Hunter Rise that I can hate!

Monster Hunter Rise is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide.