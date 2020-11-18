Monster Hunter Movie’s Chinese Trailer Shows Off More Weapons, Beasts, and Palicos

Last month we got our first full trailer for Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich’s Monster Hunter movie, and while it was fine, it tended to shy away from what fans of the series are actually into – namely, big weapons and even bigger monsters. Sure, we got quick glimpses of a few monsters and Milla’s dual blades, but it was clear Sony Pictures was trying to play down the video-gaminess of the movie a bit.

Well, apparently Sony’s Chinese marketing team has no such concerns. A Chinese Monster Hunter trailer has popped up online (thanks to Gamergen for posting the video) and it contains a lot more big swords and CGI monsters. We also get first confirmation that Palicos, the cute cat-like helpers from the games, will be in the movie. Check out the trailer, below.

Don’t think this movie has to worry about winning any Academy Awards or anything, but it looks like it will deliver the fan service. Here’s the movie’s official description…

Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, they’re shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.

The Monster Hunter movie stomps into theaters this coming December.