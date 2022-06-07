Modern Warfare 2 Rumored to Feature an Extensive Map Editor

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could feature an extensive map editor, according to a report published by Ralph Valve on What If Gaming.

Modified maps will allow each Creator the option of customizing spawn points, objectives, and restrictions. with the addition of completely changing the scenery of a level and its individual properties, such as crates and containers. Altered maps will be closely regulated; If a Creator is approved, they will receive a verified checkmark.

This makes even more sense considering that the game is pretty much confirmed to be coming back to Steam, which features the most seamless mod implementation available on PC: Steam Workshop.

According to Valve's sources, the map editor has been in development for at least three years at both Infinity Ward and Treyarch. The latter developer also reportedly plans to integrate the map editor heavily into its upcoming free-to-play game due next year, which is rumored to be focused on Zombies. Treyarch is recruiting for the project, with Associate Director Kevin Drew stating that the studio has big plans for Zombies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, won't feature Zombies or Spec Ops modes. Infinity Ward is rumored to be replacing such modes with an experience inspired by Escape from Tarkov where between 20 and 35 players collect loot before extracting out of the map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28th, with Open Beta early access exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. We'll get a lot more details about the game tomorrow thanks to the worldwide reveal event, due to air at 10 AM Pacific Time.