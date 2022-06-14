Modern Warfare 2 Beta Lands in Mid-August, According to Amazon

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta should land around mid-August, according to Amazon. The product page of the game says:

Pre-Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for any platform by August 15th, 2022 to unlock early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Must be shipped and sold by Amazon. Codes will be sent on August 15th.

As a reminder, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will be available first on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 due to an agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard. In previous franchise entries, this meant that PS4 and PS5 gamers had access to an exclusive weekend, while PC and Xbox players would have to wait for the following weekend to try the game.

The game is set to launch on October 28th.