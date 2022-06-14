Modern Warfare 2 Beta Lands in Mid-August, According to Amazon
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta should land around mid-August, according to Amazon. The product page of the game says:
Pre-Order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for any platform by August 15th, 2022 to unlock early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta. Must be shipped and sold by Amazon. Codes will be sent on August 15th.
As a reminder, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta will be available first on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 due to an agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard. In previous franchise entries, this meant that PS4 and PS5 gamers had access to an exclusive weekend, while PC and Xbox players would have to wait for the following weekend to try the game.
The game is set to launch on October 28th.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the sequel to 2019’s blockbuster Modern Warfare. Featuring the return of the iconic, team leader Captain John Price, the fearless John "Soap" MacTavish, the seasoned Sergeant Kyle "Gaz” Garrick, and the lone wolf himself, fan favorite Simon “Ghost” Riley, players will witness what makes Task Force 141 the legendary squad it is today. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactics to highly classified missions, players will need to leverage new weapons, vehicles, and cutting-edge equipment to take on their enemies.
- Gear up and take the fight offshore as you siege enemies underwater, breach a highly fortified enemy base, infil along the canals, and liberate much-needed allies at a black site hidden within the mountains. Infinity Ward will immerse fans in heart-pounding next-gen, state-of-the-art gameplay. Fight alongside friends in a truly immersive experience with stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics that produce the most advanced Call of Duty in history.
- Modern Warfare II will feature a rebuilt, advanced AI system, enhanced rendering and photogrammetry technology, a new Gunsmith system, allowing for more customization than ever before, and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights. The future of the franchise is filled with trail blazing innovations and sets the foundation for next-generation gameplay.
- Modern Warfare II will feature a massive amount of content from day 1 – squad up and fight alongside TF141 in a globe-trotting single-player campaign, play lone-gun or rally with your team in immersive multiplayer combat, complete with new locales and ways to play, and experience an evolved, narrative-driven Special Ops game mode featuring tactical co-op gameplay.
- Additionally, Modern Warfare II connects with the new Warzone experience releasing this year, and with it, the evolution in Battle Royale with a brand-new play space and sandbox mode. Expect a massive calendar of free content post-launch featuring evolving gameplay with new maps, modes, seasonal events, community celebrations and more.
