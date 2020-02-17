Mod My Mods Releases ModWater PC Coolant For Water Cooling Enthusiasts

Mod My Mods is a retail company located in Rochester, NY that specializes in enthusiast mods and liquid cooled computer parts. They have taken part in a litany of unique modded PC builds that you've likely seen from CES and Computex coverage as they're rather prolific in the scene. Mod My Mods carries pretty much everything you would need for custom water loops and more, a service that is much needed as some of the long term folks like Frozen CPU have become all but non-existent. But, they have now jumped in the fray of the liquid coolant world with their own ModWater.

Just as the name suggests ModWater is their spin on the liquid coolant market and isn't 'just water'. Their ModWater is a coolant that has anti-freeze protection while being safe for PETG tubing. For those concerned about metal protection this one has you covered by protecting all the metals used in current cooling components.

Features

Non-Toxic Formula (Pet & Human Safe)

Biocide / Fungicide (New Formula for Extreme Cooling)

Corrosion + Protection

Protects ALL Metals used in current cooling systems

PETG Tubing Compatible

Anti-Freeze Protection (-5°C / 23°F)

Neutral pH: 6 – 8

3 Year Shelf Life

A Coolant Specifically Designed For PC Water-Cooling Systems

It starts with only the best: Water purified by our professionally designed in-house water purification/deionization system. We have refined our process to produce the most pure, unadulterated coolant to protect your system. Hand tested to be sure of its low-conductivity before every batch, ModWater is guaranteed at the time of bottling to never exceed 0.05 ppm (parts per million) of total dissolved solids, making it one of the purest and highest-quality PC coolants out there! A unique blend of additives was formulated to provide the highest protection for your investment. The non-toxic formula combines anticorrosion properties with biocide and fungicide to stay clear and beautiful, while protecting the components in your system from degrading over time. Our goal was to design a coolant that we as PC modification enthusiasts would want to use in our own systems. USA-made ModWater has been in development for over a year, and the ModMyMods Team is proud and excited to share our tried and tested end product with the community that we love. ModWater is available in Pure-Clear, and several UV-Reactive colors including: Red-UV, Green-UV, Blue-UV, and Clear-UV (Blue base UV). -Mod My Mods

Availability and Pricing

ModWater is available right now through their website at ModMyMods.com

ModWater PC Coolant 1 Liter (various colors) $8.99

ModWater PC Coolant 19 Liter (Clear) $124.99