Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Week – Avail Now
Multitasking can be extremely hard especially for professionals. Having one screen can often hinder our productivity and it always pays to have a multiscreen. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount on the Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor. The offer will expire in a week, so avail this amazing opportunity to multitask in style. This is the perfect device for gamers, traders, entrepreneurs, coders and students.
Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor features
No matter where you are, this device will boost your efficiency. Just plug it into your computer and you are good to go. The TRIO only uses one cable for both data and power so it is even easier to manage. Here are highlights of what the Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor has in store for you:
- Make your laptop a dual-screen PC in an instant
- Choose your optimum viewing angle for any situation w/ the full 270° rotation
- Easily move from one workspace to another thanks to TRIO's lighter, compact design
- Adjust the brightness to your liking
- Driver installation required before use.
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: ABS plastic
- Dimensions: 12.6" x 8.6" x 0.45"
- Dual screen capabilities
- Plug-and-Play
- Full 270° rotation
- Dual-sided sliding
- Resolution: 1080p
- Power: < 4.5W
- Adjustable brightness
- Lightweight & compact
- Sleek, geometric design
- Energy efficient
- Manufacturer's 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Perfect for 13" to 14" laptops
- Mac, Linux, Windows, Chrome
Includes
- 1x Mobile Pixels TRIO
- Clip
- Metal adhesives
- USB cable
This product was funded on Indiegogo at $1,452,559. It has been heavily reviewed and rated and is extremely popular. This is your chance to enhance your computer display and work like a pro. The offer is massive and you won’t regret investing in this. Happy Shopping!
Original Price Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor: $259
Wccftech Discount Price Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor: $214.99
