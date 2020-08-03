Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Week – Avail Now

Multitasking can be extremely hard especially for professionals. Having one screen can often hinder our productivity and it always pays to have a multiscreen. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount on the Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor. The offer will expire in a week, so avail this amazing opportunity to multitask in style. This is the perfect device for gamers, traders, entrepreneurs, coders and students.

Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor features

No matter where you are, this device will boost your efficiency. Just plug it into your computer and you are good to go. The TRIO only uses one cable for both data and power so it is even easier to manage. Here are highlights of what the Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor has in store for you:

Make your laptop a dual-screen PC in an instant

Choose your optimum viewing angle for any situation w/ the full 270° rotation

Easily move from one workspace to another thanks to TRIO's lighter, compact design

Adjust the brightness to your liking

Driver installation required before use.

Specs

Color: black

Materials: ABS plastic

Dimensions: 12.6" x 8.6" x 0.45"

Dual screen capabilities

Plug-and-Play

Full 270° rotation

Dual-sided sliding

Resolution: 1080p

Power: < 4.5W

Adjustable brightness

Lightweight & compact

Sleek, geometric design

Energy efficient

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Compatibility

Perfect for 13" to 14" laptops

Mac, Linux, Windows, Chrome

Includes

1x Mobile Pixels TRIO

Clip

Metal adhesives

USB cable

This product was funded on Indiegogo at $1,452,559. It has been heavily reviewed and rated and is extremely popular. This is your chance to enhance your computer display and work like a pro. The offer is massive and you won’t regret investing in this. Happy Shopping!

Original Price Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor: $259

Wccftech Discount Price Mobile Pixels TRIO Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor: $214.99