Minisforum Launches NUCX17 & NUCX15 Mini PCs With Up To Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & RTX 3070 GPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 18, 2022
Minisforum has introduced two brand new Mini PCs, the NUCX17 & NUCX15, featuring up to an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU & RTX 3070 GPU.

Press Release: Minisforum is going to launch two new Intel chip mini PCs which are named NUCXI5 and NUCXI7. Both of them will share the same case design, equipped with a discrete graphics card, and will come with a thunderbolt port to perform ultimate gaming performance.

The Minisforum NUCXI5 is equipped with Intel Core i5-11400H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The Intel Core i5-11400H is a high-end Hexa-core SoC that was announced in mid-2021. It belongs to the Tiger Lake H45 family. It has 6 cores and 12 threads and can be boosted up to 4.5GHz. The CPU offers a 12 MB L3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile is an Ampere graphics card that was announced in 2021. It is based on the GA106 Ampere chip and offers 6 GB GDDR6 graphics memory.

The other one, Minisforum NUCXI7, uses an even more powerful CPU and GPU which is Intel Core i7-11800H and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. The Intel Core i7-11800H is a high-end octa-core SoC that was also announced in mid-2021. It has 8 cores, and 16 threads that can be boosted up to 4.6GHz. The CPU offers 24 MB of Level 3 cache and supports DDR4-3200 memory. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile was also announced in 2021. It offers 8 GB GDDR6 graphics memory with a 256 Bit
memory bus.

Both computer sizes are only 80mm x260mm x394mm. They support totally up to 64Gb of DDR4 dual channel memory. They have two M.2 2280 PCIe slots for storage expansion and can be connected to 2 monitors at the same time using 1 HDMI and 1 thunderbolt 4 port. If bought with storage, they will come with Windows 11 pro-pre-installed.

3-623
2-734
2 of 9

Both Minisforum's NUCs come with the following I/O ports:

  • RJ45  2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port ×1
  • HDMI ×1
  • Thunderbolt 4 ×1
  • USB 3.2 Type-A ×3
  • Headphone Jack x1
  • SD Card Reader x1

The pricing and availability are yet to be detailed but design-wise, these NUC Mini PCs are really slim and come with a perforated shroud to vent hot air out. There are also several exhaust vents residing on the back next to the I/O ports. Since these are part of the Intel NUC family, the outer case shroud features the iconic Intel 'Skull' logo.

