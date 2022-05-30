Ming-Chi Kuo: PS VR2 Mass Production Reportedly Starting Mass Production 2nd Half of 2022 With 1.5M Units; Possibly Launching in Q1 2023

PS VR2 mass production is reportedly kicking in the 2nd half of this year with 1.5 million units, and might very well release in the first quarter of 2023.

At least, that’s what well-known and reputable Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, has said on Twitter earlier today. According to Kuo, the launch date of Sony’s next generation of PlayStation VR depends on the game development schedule, but he believes that PSVR2 will have a “good” start due to over 20 titles from both first and third-party studios being ready.

“My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22”, the leaker tweeted some hours ago. “Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles.”

He added, “I believe PS VR2 will have a good start thanks to the support of 20+ game titles from first- & third-party at launch. Sony's position & resources in the game industry can accelerate AAA VR game development (e.g., Horizon Call of the Mountain), benefiting the VR growth.”

Other critical suppliers of PS VR2 worth noting include Goertek (assembly), SDC (OLED panel), MediaTek (processor), etc. Slide source: https://t.co/DvhEr1EuXP — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 30, 2022

Last week, Sony confirmed the next State of Play showcase, airing on June 2, will include a sneak peek at several games in development for PSVR2. Following this announcement, sources claimed that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will feature an exclusive PS VR2 experience. In addition, it has been reported that a Killzone VR experience is still in the works at Sony, which might very well be a launch title for the next gen of PlayStation VR.

As always with these kinds of rumors, please take the information above with a pinch of salt for now. We’ll update you as soon as more information about PlayStation VR2 comes in.