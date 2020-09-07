Minecraft To Receive Long-Awaited VR Support On PlayStation 4 This Month

Minecraft's VR support will branch out from the Oculus and similar MHDs onto PlayStation 4, following an upcoming release adding support for the PlayStation VR headset later this month. Developed in partnership with SkyBox Labs, Mojang will be converting and optimizing the experience for a brand new platform of VR headsets.

The announcement came today as part of Sony's wave of new PSVR announcements on the PlayStation Blog, following their big sales announcements. Starting on Wednesday, a number of PSVR titles (including the absolutely stellar Tetris Effect) will be on sale, just in case you were looking for something new to play while waiting for the Minecraft PSVR patch to drop.

Hitman 3 To Immerse Players In Entire World of Assassination Trilogy In PlayStation VR

Us Mojang folks have been bursting to say something about this for ages! PS VR support has actually been a planned PS4 feature since we got the thumbs-up from Sony to bring cross platform play and the Bedrock version to PlayStation 4. But surely there must be something different? Yes, of course! There’s a bunch of new settings & guidance so that you can tweak the VR experience to your needs. There’s also two main ways you can play the game in VR: Immersive and Living Room modes. We think both are cool, but it’s up to you. Just like the main game, you use your DualShock 4 controller to move around and do all the crafting and choppy/fighty things that you need to do, but you’ll be fully immersed in your Minecraft world. I guarantee you will jump out of your skin at some point.

Minecraft PSVR sounds like it will only support the DualShock 4 controller and none of the other PSVR controllers, such as the Move controllers. After all, that would required Mojang and team to develop a whole new input method to account for the locomotion. While the lack of additional control input would be missed, it isn't as though PSVR titles like Astro Bot Rescue Mission aren't fully playable with just the DualShock 4 controller.

The PlayStation VR update for Minecraft will arrive later this month as a completely free update for all existing owners.