Marvel’s Midnight Suns Campaign 45+ Missions Long, 80 Hours not Enough to do Everything

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches in less than two months, and yet, a lot of folks still have some questions about the game. Thankfully, Firaxis has launched a new series of developer livestreams that should provide some more gameplay and information about the new XCOM-style tactical RPG. You can check out the first one below, which includes new gameplay featuring the likes of Dr. Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Magik.

The developer video ends with a Q&A, in which creative director Jake Solomon and producer Garth DeAngelis answer some questions about the game. We’ve already heard that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be a big game, but Solomon and DeAngelis went into more granular detail, promising a campaign that will require you to complete “at least 45+ missions” and more than 80 hours of gameplay for those who want to wrap up all side content.

“I would say [the campaign is] 50 hours. I'd say a minimum is maybe 45, 40 [hours]. That's really if you're just straightlining it, golden path, none of the optional content, no additional missions. And there's so much optional content! We've had a lot of user tests and a lot of folks are playing upwards of 70, 80 hours. And that's even without them doing all the additional content. This truly is an RPG and the game is kind of at your discretion.”

Solomon also got into the deckbuilding aspect of Midnight Suns’ somewhat divisive card system. While your hand will be randomized, it turns out you’ll have quite a bit of power over what cards each character brings to the battle.

“There's a limit to cards in your hand, but it's very big. It's 10 [cards]. It's rare that you reach that. Every hero bring 8 cards into combat, and it's up to you, the player, to decide which cards they are. Over the course of the game, especially with your favorite heroes, you're going to customize what abilities every hero has. It gets really tough with the [player-created] Hunter who has so many abilities to choose from. You can unlock things like combos -- those come out of friendship. As you increase friendship with other heroes around the Abbey, you'll start to say, 'Okay, not only is each hero bringing in 8 cards, then we're also going to throw in some combo cards as well.’”

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch on December 2.