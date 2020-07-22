Microsoft Warner Bros Publisher Sale Includes Xbox Discounts Up to 80% On Hitman 2, Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Lego and More

A new Microsoft Warner Bros publisher sale is now live with great deals on various franchises, including Hitman, Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Lego and more.

The publisher sale includes some interesting deals on with discounts up to 80% on both games and expansions. For instance, the Gold Edition of Hitman 2 can be purchased for only $19.99, while the game’s standard edition sells for $11.99. Another interesting deal with a discount of 75% is the definitive edition of Middle Earth: Shadow of War.

Others might be more interested in the Lego series, with discounts of up to 75% on Lego Avengers, Worlds, Star Wars, City Undercover, and various others.

As mentioned, the publisher sale also features deals on this generation’s Mortal Kombat installments, including the recent Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (30% discount). Good to know is that the regular edition of Mortal Kombat 11 is also available with a 60% discount for only $19.99. In case you're more in the market for NetherRealm Studios' other fighting franchise, the Injustice series, Injustice 2 and the Legendary Edition are both available with a 75% discount as well.

Another hidden gem that fans might consider is Avalanche Studios’ Mad Max. The action title from 2015 is only now with a 50% discount for $9.99.

Become Mad Max, the lone warrior in a savage post-apocalyptic world where cars are the key to survival. In this action-packed, open world, third person action game, you must fight to stay alive in The Wasteland, using brutal on-ground and vehicular combat against vicious gangs of bandits. A reluctant hero with an instinct for survival, Max wants nothing more than to leave the madness behind and find solace in the storied “Plains of Silence.” Players are challenged with treacherous missions as they scavenge the dangerous landscape for supplies to build the ultimate combat vehicle.

Microsoft’s Warner Bros publisher sale runs through next week on July 28th so be sure to grab those titles.