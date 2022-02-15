Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 To Come In AMD Ryzen 7 6980U & Intel Core i7-1280P CPU Flavors, 120 Hz Display, LPDDR4x Memory

Microsoft is working on its flagship Surface Laptop 5 solution which will rock some powerful CPUs from AMD and Intel-based on the latest specs leak.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 Specs Leak Out: Up To AMD Ryzen 7 6980U & Intel Core i7-1280P CPUs, 120 Hz Display, LPDDR4x Memory

The specifications leak comes from WindowsPrime (via MyLaptopGuide) who have got their hands on the full specs sheet of the upcoming laptop. Starting with the meat of the details, Microsoft will be using the top-end chips from AMD and Intel this time around. Which variants you can get solely depends on the laptop size. The laptop will feature a 13.5" (2256x1504 / 3:2) and a 15" (2496 x 1664 / 3:2) variant, both offering a 120 Hz PixelSenseFlow refresh rate.

AMD RDNA 2 Refresh Radeon RX 6950 XT On-Track, RX 6750 XT & RX 6650 XT Rumored For Q2 Launch

The flagship 15" Surface Laptop 5 will come with the option to select from an AMD Ryzen 7 6980U & the Intel Core i7-1280P CPUs while the 13.5" variant will give you two Intel options, the Core i5-1240P, the Core i7-1280P, and the AMD Ryzen 5 6680U. It is interesting to see that AMD will once again be shipping specialized Ryzen Surface edition CPUs as the 6980U and 6680U aren't listed in the standard lineup. The Ryzen options can deliver up to 21 hours of battery life while the Intel options can deliver up to 19 hours of battery life.

As for memory, both variants will be configured with 8 GB, 16 GB, and up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x memory. It is stated that AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition CPUs will only be available in select memory configurations. On the GPU side, the Iris Xe iGPU will power the Intel designs while the new RDNA 2 powered Radeon graphics will power the AMD options. Storage options include 256 GB, 512 GB, and up to 1 TB capacities. The nominal battery capacity is rated at 58 WH while the minimum capacity is rated at 56.3 WH. As for I/O, you can expect all the latest Wireless solutions such as WiFi6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 4, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A ports, 3.5mm headphone Jack and a Surface Connect port.

There is currently no word on the pricing or availability of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 but all variants will be backed by a 1-year limited hardware warranty. They will also ship with Windows 11 OS and a 30-days free trial of Microsoft 365 Family. Users will also have the option to select from various colors such as Platinum, Ice blue, Matte Black and Sandstone.