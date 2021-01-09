Latest Windows 10 October 2020 Update was a comparatively stable feature update, but some bugs are still there to be addressed. The Windows maker has today tagged one of the last few officially acknowledged bugs in version 20H2 as resolved.

Microsoft explains this Windows 10 20H2 bug

After updating to Windows 10, version 20H2, you might receive the error in LSASS.exe with the text "Your PC will automatically restart in one minute" when interacting with any dialog window that lists users, for example accessing the sign-in options settings app page or the users folder in the Local user and groups MMC snap-in. This issue only affects devices in which any of the local built-in accounts have been renamed, such as Administrator or Guest. You might also receive an error in the Application Event log with Event ID 1015 that LSASS.EXE failed with status code C0000374. C0000374 is related to heap corruption. This issue is caused by duplicate built-in user accounts being created with the same security identifiers (SIDs) and relative identifiers (RIDs) during the update to Windows 10, version 20H2. SIDs and RIDs for built-in user accounts are well-known as documented here and must be unique on a given device.

The company had put a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue and stopped them from installing Windows 10, version 2004 or Windows 10, version 20H2. The bug is now tagged resolved and the safeguard hold has been removed.

"Feature update bundles released December 3, 2020 or later will resolve this issue when deploying via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager," the updated note reads. "Refreshed media was released December 3, 2020 on Visual Studio Subscriptions (VSS, formerly MSDN Subscriptions) and December 7, 2020 on Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC)."

For more details, check this status report. As of right now, out of six known issues, three remain resolved, one mitigated, and two confirmed (with one under safeguard hold).