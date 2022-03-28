Microsoft Releases Optional Windows 11 Update with Tons of Bugfixes and One Small Feature

A non-security Windows 11 update is now available as an optional update for Windows 11 users. Tagged as "preview," this update is from the "C" release, which means this isn't a mandatory update, and all the features and bug fixes being delivered today will soon land on your device through the mandatory Patch Tuesday update next month. Therefore, "preview" updates aren't advised to be installed on primary devices unless they address some issue that has been bugging you.

Today's Windows 11 KB5011563 (Build 22000.593) Preview brings one new feature change: up to four toast notifications can now appear simultaneously, with three of them being high priority ones and one normal priority notification.

AMD FSR 2.0 Will be “Fully Supported” on Xbox, Included in Development Kit for Easy Use

Complete release notes of Windows 11 update KB5011563

New! Displays up to three high-priority toast notifications simultaneously. This feature is for apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications in the OS. As a result, up to four toast notifications might appear simultaneously–three high-priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

Addresses an issue that turns off auto-startup for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps after you upgrade the OS.

Addresses an issue that causes SystemSettings.exe to stop working.

to stop working. Addresses an issue that affects searchindexer . exe and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails.

. and prevents Microsoft Outlook’s offline search from returning recent emails. Addresses an issue that increases the startup time for Windows. This issue occurs because a UI thread in a networking API stops responding when a 5G wireless wide area network (WWAN) device is slow to wake up.

Addresses a memory leak in the wmipicmp.dll module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system.

module that causes a lot of false alarms in the System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) datacenter monitoring system. Addresses an issue that incorrectly returns the Execution Policy settings from the registry.

Addresses an issue in which modern browsers fail to correctly render HTML that is generated by gpresult/h .

. Addresses an issue that causes an “Access denied” exception for a file during a PowerShell test for AppLocker.

Addresses an issue that causes the Remote Desktop Service (RDS)server to become unstable when the number of signed in users exceeds 100. This prevents you from accessing published applications using RDS on Windows Server 2019.

Addresses an issue that returns an error message when you browse for a domain or organizational unit (OU). This issue occurs because of improper zeroing out of memory.

Addresses an issue that causes the Group Policy Management Console to stop working after you close it. The system logs Application Error Event ID 1000 and the error, 0xc0000005 (STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION); the failing module is GPOAdmin.dll .

. Addresses an issue that might cause the Group Policy Service to stop processing telemetry information for Group Policy Registry Preferences.

Addresses a stop error (0xD1, DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL) in the DirectX kernel component.

Addresses an issue that might cause Kerberos.dll to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user.

to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user. Addresses an issue that affects the Key Distribution Center (KDC) Proxy. The KDC Proxy cannot properly obtain Kerberos tickets for signing in to Key Trust Windows Hello for Business.

Adds support for Microsoft Account (MSA) Pass-through scenarios in Azure Active Directory(AAD) Web Account Manager (WAM).

Addresses an issue that logs Event ID 37 during certain password change scenarios, including failover cluster name object (CNO) or virtual computer object (VCO) password changes.

Addresses an issue that prevents the User Account Control (UAC) dialog from correctly showing the application that is requesting elevated privileges.

Addresses an issue that might cause a Microsoft OneDrive file to lose focus after you rename it and press the Enter key.

Returns the corresponding Settings page when you search for the word widgets .

. Addresses an issue that prevents Event 4739 from displaying the new values of certain attributes after a policy change.

Addresses an issue that causes the Move-ADObject command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”.

command to fail when you move computer accounts across domains. The error message is, “Multiple values were specified for an attribute that can have only one value”. Addresses an issue that prevents you from accessing Server Message Block (SMB) shares using an IP Address when SMB hardening is enabled.

Addresses an issue that causes stop error 0x1E in the SMB Server ( srv2.sys ).

). Addresses an issue that causes a mismatch between NetBIOS and DNS Active Directory domain names when you create a cluster.

You can get today's optional Windows 11 update KB5011563 via Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Update (or Microsoft Update). Microsoft has also released Windows 11 servicing stack update 22000.581, which brings some quality improvements to the servicing stack. For more details, check out the official support document.