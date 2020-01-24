Microsoft Kills Project Catnip

Microsoft has announced that it is halting Project Catnip, a Progressive Web App (PWA) for Windows Insiders. The Windows maker has cited "technical limitations" behind this decision, but added that it continues to explore other options. The company made this announcement while releasing the latest Windows 10 Preview Build:

We’re no longer planning to do external testing or a public release of our “Project Catnip PWA” for the Windows Insider Program. Due to some technical limitations, we were not going to be able to offer the experiences we wanted to for Insiders through the PWA. We’re still looking at solutions for some of the features we investigated in the PWA. Thank you as always for your enthusiasm.

Project Catnip was first introduced at Microsoft's Ignite 2018 conference after which it was released to a handful of Insiders. It was supposed to be an app that would run across different platforms, including Android and iOS, to give Insiders a platform that offers access to Insider program news, Insider profiles and achievements, build flight information, and more.

Basically the app was supposed to be a one stop solution to help Windows Insiders navigate through Microsoft's Windows Insider Program (WIP).

Microsoft hasn't detailed exactly where it was facing technical limitations, but Insiders would certainly want the company to come up with an alternative platform or solution where they could have access to all their WIP news and updates.