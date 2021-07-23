Microsoft Flight Simulator Looks Amazing on Xbox Series X|S in New Gameplay Footage, Screenshots

Microsoft Flight Simulator is launching on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S next week, and it seems like this version of the game is going to look great on both current-generation consoles from Microsoft.

Today, new gameplay footage showcasing the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions have been shared on YouTube by MrNightLife and Xboxsquad.fr. While it's not surprising to see the game run and look great on Xbox Series X, it is nice to see how good it looks on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

Windows Central's Matt Brown also shared some amazing Microsoft Flight Simulator screenshots taken from the Xbox Series X. You can check them out right below.

And for those curious, this is Microsoft Flight Simulator running on Xbox Series S hardware. So far REALLY impressed with the optimizations on this version. Crazy what this $299 box can do when in the right hands. pic.twitter.com/wNnrshoUNA — Matt Brown (@mattjbrown) July 22, 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator is among the most impressive games released in recent times. In his review of the PC version of the game, Chris highlighted how it is one of the most spectacular games ever released.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a marvelous use of technology to create one of the most wonderful and spectacular looking games I've ever played. Never a proponent of realism, it simply works here thanks to thousands of handcrafted buildings, as well as certain exceptionally detailed cities, planes and airports, giving you something that is a sheer joy to explore. This attention to detail expands to the controls of the planes, though Asobo ensured it's accessible through easy to use Xbox controller functions. Once you're past the learning curve and the full functions of the planes are at your disposal, there's little that can be said other than this as close to perfect as could be hoped. There are some very slight issues, such as long loading times - expected due to what is being loaded - but every square inch of the Earth is accessible and it's always worth the wait, particularly thanks to the number of options at your disposal. There's no doubt in my mind that this will be a platform that will last long into the future.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available on PC. The game will launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on July 27th.