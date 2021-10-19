Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition Launches Next Month on PC, Xbox Series X|S; Adds DirectX 12 Support on PC and More

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will be released next month on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, Microsoft confirmed today.

The new edition of the latest entry in the series has been announced with a new post on the official Xbox website, which also confirmed the additional content this new edition will include, such as 5 new aircraft, and 8 new airports in Central Europe and the United States.

New Aircraft We are adding 5 brand new aircraft to Microsoft Flight Simulator: Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet : Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion will release with the movie next Spring, but we wanted simmers to have the opportunity to test their need for speed this holiday.

: Our first military jet and a highly requested feature from the community. The Top Gun: Maverick expansion will release with the movie next Spring, but we wanted simmers to have the opportunity to test their need for speed this holiday. VoloCity : We partnered with well-known German company Volocopter, which is working on an eVTOL called “VoloCity”, a vision for an urban air taxi. We worked closely with the Volocopter engineering team to develop an authentic version of the prototype aircraft for the simulator. This is our first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings and is a teaser of what you can look forward to in 2022 when we intend to launch helicopters in the sim.

: We partnered with well-known German company Volocopter, which is working on an eVTOL called “VoloCity”, a vision for an urban air taxi. We worked closely with the Volocopter engineering team to develop an authentic version of the prototype aircraft for the simulator. This is our first aircraft that can perform pinpoint landings and is a teaser of what you can look forward to in 2022 when we intend to launch helicopters in the sim. Pilatus PC-6 Porter : This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland and comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations. It is the result of our close collaboration with the manufacturer and the development efforts by famed developers Hans Hartmann and Alexander Metzger resulted in a great and fun new aircraft with exception capabilities in the simulator.

: This legendary short takeoff and landing (STOL) utility aircraft is a highly versatile plane from Switzerland and comes with several cockpits, cabins, and landing gear variations. It is the result of our close collaboration with the manufacturer and the development efforts by famed developers Hans Hartmann and Alexander Metzger resulted in a great and fun new aircraft with exception capabilities in the simulator. CubCrafters NX Cub : Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options.

: Yakima-based CubCrafters recently introduced a nosewheel option for their flagship CC-19 XCub Aircraft, popularly called the NX Cub, which we are pleased to introduce to the flight sim audience to further enhance our bush flying and off airport options. Aviat Pitts Special S1S: One of our most popular planes gets a single-seat option with the release of this aircraft. New Airports We are adding 8 handcrafted airports in Central Europe and the United States: Germany Leipzig/Halle Airport (EDDP) Allgäu Airport Memmingen (EDJA) Kassel Airport (EDVK)

Switzerland Lugano Airport (LSZA) Zurich Airport (LSZH) Luzern-Beromunster Airport (LSZO)

United States Patrick Space Force Base (KCOF) Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (KNKX)



The Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will also include new missions, new tutorials, an updated weather system, early access to DX 12, and more.

New Missions Based on the popularity of the recently introduced Discovery Flights, we are adding an additional 6 locations (Helsinki, Freiburg im Breisgau, Mecca, Monument Valley, Singapore, and Mount Cook) to this popular series. New Tutorials To further expand the onboarding experience, we are adding 14 new tutorials, introducing simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172). New Features We are also pleased to introduce several highly requested features by the community: an updated weather system, early access to DX12, and a dev mode replay system. New Photogrammetry Cities As part of our ongoing collaboration with Bing Maps, we are pleased to add a number of new photogrammetry cities: Helsinki (Finland), Freiburg im Breisgau (Germany), Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, and Nottingham (UK) and Utrecht (Netherlands).

Microsoft Flight Simulator Game of the Year Edition will release on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on November 18th. All existing players will receive the update for free.