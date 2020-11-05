Microsoft Feels ‘Confident’ in the Xbox Series S’ 512 GB of Storage After Looking at Data

The Xbox Series S and X reviews are out ahead of Microsoft's next-gen launch scheduled for November 10th. This also means we can confirm that the S, nominally featuring 512GB of storage space, has 364GB of usable storage; while the X, nominally featuring 1TB of storage space, has 802GB that you can actually use.

The Xbox Series S storage size might be of particular concern, as 364GB could potentially be filled with less than a handful of large games. In an interview published in the latest EDGE magazine (Christmas 2020, issue 352), Jason Ronald (Partner Director of Program Management at Team Xbox) explained that Microsoft analyzed data of the target user base and felt confident about this choice.

As we look at player patterns, there's all different kinds: some people will play ten to fifteen games a month; other players will choose to just play one game, and they play that game religiously. So obviously, in that case, they're not switching games all the time. Some people might choose smaller games, and want to hop between them. So we definitely looked at the data, and we felt confident in the 512GB of the Xbox Series S.

Whether that turns out to be the right choice remains to be seen. In Wccftech's podcast, our host Keith made the point that adding the proprietary 1TB storage expansion card made by Seagate would make the Series S even pricier than the Series X, and with a much less powerful hardware to boot; you might as well buy the X right away.

