Microsoft DirectStorage Optimized SSDs Launched By Sabrent, Rocket Plus G Gen 4 For Gamers

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 1, 2022

Sabrent has just announced its brand new Rocket Plus G Gen 4 SSDs which are optimized around Microsoft's DirectStorage API for gamers.

Sabrent's Rocket Plus G SSDs For Gamers Are Optimized & Ready For Microsoft's DirectStorage API

While the Microsoft Windows 11 OS has already integrated support for the DirectStorage API and we have seen some early benchmarks proving it to be a game changer in bringing console-like SSD speeds to the PC Gaming platform, the first game, Forspoken, has been delayed to early 2023 so we have to wait a bit to see the technology in action ourselves. With that said, SSD manufacturers like Sabrent's are optimizing their upcoming SSDs, such as the Rocket Plus G "G for Gamers", for DirectStorage already.

Press Release: The new Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G is ready for take-off: our state-of-the-art O2 firmware helps launch the fastest storage – on or off the planet – to unprecedented heights. Never let your personal gaming adventure be cut short or hampered by glitchy playback. This is one SSD that can keep up with whatever you throw at it. Endurance is the name of the game and it will never let you down.

The foundation of any operating system is its storage. The DirectStorage API is coming in hot and you need to be prepared to take advantage of it. Microsoft Windows 11 is primed to accelerate your application and game performance to deliver the smoothest user experience imaginable. Fortunately, the Rocket 4 Plus G is prepared to help make this happen.

The downright lethal 7 GB/s+ of bandwidth provided by this Sabrent drive is enough to contend with any developer’s vision. Enjoy the future of open-world games without stuttering and with instant response. Enjoy high-definition multimedia or make your own, simultaneously and on just one drive. The Rocket 4 Plus G has you covered with up to 4TB of space and limitless potential.

Bring balance to your system. You have a fast CPU, a boundary-defying GPU, and soon swift software to match. Let the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G be the last piece of the puzzle, the capstone for your build; don’t settle for anything but the best. Enrich your entire PC experience with O₂. Ignite your passion. After all, the next breakthrough is right around the corner.

Pricing:

