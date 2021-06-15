The Windows maker has today confirmed the blurry taskbar issue that was reported by several users in the past few weeks. "After installing KB5001391 or later updates, the news and interests button in the Windows taskbar might have blurry text on certain display configurations," Microsoft writes.

However, users have reported experiencing blurry text across the taskbar and not just the news and interests button. The bug impacts the latest Windows 10 version 21H1, version 20H2, version 2004, and version 1909, running Build 19043.964 or later.

This particular update had focused on introducing some taskbar improvements that were tested through the Insider community for months. With this release, Microsoft backported these improvements that introduced the news and interests widget to older versions, like v2004 and v1909.

With news and interests on the Windows taskbar, you get quick access to an integrated feed of dynamic content, such as news, weather, sports, and more, that updates throughout the day. You can personalize your feed with relevant content tailored for you. In the coming weeks, you will be able to seamlessly peek into your feed directly from the taskbar throughout your day without disrupting your workflow. For more information, see Personalized content at a glance: Introducing news and interests on the Windows 10 taskbar.

Workaround for Windows 10 taskbar blurry text bug

While Microsoft has promised it's working on a resolution and will provide a fix in an upcoming release, you can temporarily disable the News and Interests Windows taskbar widget until the official fix arrives.

Right-click on any empty space on the taskbar > click on News and interests > Turn off.

If it's already disabled for you and you are still experiencing the issue, try enabling it to see if that fixes the bug for you. Alternatively, try moving the taskbar to the top of the screen to see if that helps.