Latest Windows 10 Bug Breaks USB Printers – Microsoft Says It’s Working on a Fix

In a new support document updated yesterday, Microsoft has confirmed another bug that is affecting the last 3 versions of the operating system. The Windows maker is already facing quite a list of known issues that plague the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update, but the previous versions aren't safe from their own share of bugs.

In this document, Microsoft has revealed that Windows 10 users can experience broken printer connections. The problem affects Windows 10 version 1903 (the May 2019 Update) and the later versions of the OS. The company said that users may find their USB printer port gone missing if their printer is disconnected when they shut down their Windows.

"When you start Windows again the USB printer port will not be available in the list of printer ports," Microsoft said adding that "Windows will not be able to complete any task that requires that port."

Microsoft says users can work around this problem by connecting a powered-on USB printer before starting Windows, which may not be practical for laptop users.

Microsoft has shared the following causes of this latest Windows 10 bug

If the driver for the USB printer contains a Language Monitor, the OpenPortEx callback function of the Language Monitor would not be called. As a result, the user cannot fulfill operations dependent on the operation of the Language Monitor.

In the "Devices and Printers" control panel, when selecting [Print Server Properties] > [Port] tab, the port for the USB printer (such as "USB001") would not appear in the list of printer ports. As a result, the user cannot fulfill operations dependent on the existence of the port.

The Windows maker said that it is "working to fix the issue in a future version of the operating system." As noted earlier, the problem also affects the very latest version of the OS, the May 2020 Update or version 2004.

Source: Microsoft | Via: BP