Microsoft Announces Surface Studio 2 Plus With 11th-Gen Core i7 Processor and RTX 3060 GPU

Ali Salman
Oct 12, 2022, 03:00 PM EDT
Surface Studio 2 Plus Announced

Today, Microsoft has seen fit to announce its latest Surface devices which include the Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5, and much more. The company also announced the new Surface Studio 2 Plus after four years but the design has been kept the same. Check out how the latest version stacks up against the original in terms of internals.

Surface Studio 2 Plus Features The Same Design as The Original But Comes With Significant Upgrades on The Inside

Microsoft originally announced the Surface Studio in 2018 with 7th-gen processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. In comparison, the Surface Studio 2 Plus comes with Intel's 11th-gen Core i7-11370H processor which is a quad-core 35W chip. In addition, it has a lower TDP compared to the previous version which featured 45W processors. Other than this, it also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

This time around, the Surface Studio 2 Plus is available in only one configuration option. Apart from the CPU and GPU, the machine features 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. We are not sure why Microsoft decided to stick to only one configuration option. However, the new Studio 2 Plus does not come cheap. You will have to spend $4,299.99 to get your hands on the machine.

Surface Studio 2 Plus Announced

In terms of design, the Surface Studio 2 Plus features a 28-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a resolution of 4,500x3,000. Take note that it is still a 60Hz panel and it is compatible with the old Surface Pen. Similar to last year, all the internals rest in the base that connects to the display through the Zero Gravity hinge. Artists can still fold it down to a comfortable drawing position and Microsoft announced new software for creators as well. Apart from this, the Studio 2 Plus also comes with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, instead of the standard USB-C on the original.

Surface Studio 2 Plus Announced

Microsoft also announced the new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, so be sure to check that out as well. This is all there is to it, folks. You can pre-order the Surface Studio 2 Plus from Microsoft's official website.

