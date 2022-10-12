Menu
Surface Laptop 5 Finally Goes Official with 12th Gen Intel Processors

Furqan Shahid
Oct 12, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT

October's here, which means that Microsoft is holding its annual hardware event today and we are going to be seeing some interesting devices. The company has decided to go ahead and unveil the Surface Laptop 5 and to no one's surprise, the changes made are minor at best, so for the most part, you are getting the same laptop as last year but with some changes under the hood.

Microsoft is Being Modest with the Surface Laptop 5 and the Upgrades That Come with It

The biggest change that you are going to get in Surface Laptop 5 is that both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models are now shipping with Intel's 12th generation U-series processors. You are either getting a Core i5-1235U or a Core i7-1255U in the 13.5-inch model and just the Core i7 when going for the 15-inch model.

As the rumors have suggested in the past, there is no AMD model this time around and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 only comes with Intel offerings. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 also comes in a Sage color, but there is no Alcantara this time around.

The Surface Laptop 5 15" will be available only in Platinum and Matte Black, while the 13.5-inch variant will be available in Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, and Stand Stone. The smaller variant in Platinum is the only colorway that still comes with the Alcantara fabric on the keyboard, a feature that was a mainstay on all Surface laptops in the past.

Another thing that you should know is that since we are talking about Intel processors, the Surface Laptop 5 now ships with Thunderbolt 4 for the first time. You can use that port for various tasks such as charging, using dual 4K monitors, and more. Sadly, Microsoft is still using one USB Type-C port since it has decided to stick with the Surface Connect port. You also get a single USB 3.1 Type-A port.

As said before, Microsoft has not decided to add improvements. Both screens are 201 ppi, and 60Hz. Even the webcam is still 720p. For those interested, the Surface Laptop 5 is set to be available on October 25, and this is the configuration you can get.

Screen size Processor RAM Storage Colors Price
13.5 Core i5 8GB 256GB Platinum $999.99
13.5 Core i5 8GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,299.99
13.5 Core i5 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,499.99
13.5 Core i7 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,699.99
15 Core i7 8GB 256GB Platinum $1,299.99
15 Core i7 8GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,499.99
15 Core i7 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,799.99
15 Core i7 16GB 1TB Black $2,399.99

 

If you are interested in getting your hands on the Surface Laptop 5, you can pick one up from your favorite retailer ranging from Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store. However, it is worth noting that some specifications right not be available everywhere. Furthermore, the laptop is now up for preorder, so you can head on over to your favourite retailer and order it.

