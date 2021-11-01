Micron Launches GDDR6 Memory for AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs

Micron Technology, Inc., a company with a "rich history of innovation and collaboration with industry leaders to deliver breakthrough performance that enables the most advanced gaming solutions," launches new GDDR6 memory for the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs. This new memory option by Micron utilizes 16Gb/16Gbps GDDR6 memory on its AMD RDNA 2 structure. Micron is tapping into their 1z advanced process technology, allowing for "up to 512GB/s system performance," capable for even the most high-performing applications—such as those used in graphics and gaming. The collaboration between Micron and AMD will allow for high-bandwidth technology for high processing frame rates and essential 4K resolutions while gaming.

“Micron is passionate about driving product innovation in leading-edge graphics for our customers. Our GDDR6 Ultra-Bandwidth Solution, in collaboration with AMD GPU capability, will provide an enhanced user experience and advanced performance in gaming.” — Mark Montierth, Vice President and General Manager of High-Performance Memory and Networking, Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron realizes the demand for next-gen technology to produce more processing power for high-end gaming and graphics production. This generation of gamers and users "expect high-resolution" and "immersive experiences," and Micron is there to assist users with providing GDDR6 memory solutions, supporting high-speed frame rates, while also offering superior performance and speeds to decrease not only lag times, but also offer "lifelike effects" in the users' games.

“Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards were built to deliver high-performance, no-compromises gaming experiences, and the addition of Micron memory to the product line will help us meet that objective. Micron has a strong history of developing advanced memory products, and we worked closely with their engineering team to optimize GDDR6 for RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards, giving our board partners more choice and flexibility to produce additional designs for gamers.” — Scott Herkelman, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit, AMD

AMD's RDNA 2 technology offers efficient power levels while also producing high performance levels. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs "address the ever-increasing demands of modern games, delivering high frame rates, incredible visual fidelity and highly responsive gaming experiences."

Currently, Micron will offer their GDDR6 memory technology to select AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series GPUs, starting with the AMD Radeon RX 6600 Series and Radeon RX 6700 Series GPUs, which are planned for this last quarter of 2021.