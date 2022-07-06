Micron Announces Availability of DDR5 DRAM For Next-Gen Intel & AMD Server and Workstation Platforms

Micron has officially announced the commercial and industrial availability of its DDR5 DRAM for next-gen Intel and AMD servers and workstation platforms.

Micron's DDR5 DRAM Now Available For Next-Gen AMD & Intel Server / Workstation Platforms

Press Release: Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), today announced commercial and industrial channel partner availability of Micron DDR5 server DRAM in support of industry qualification of next-generation Intel and AMD DDR5 server and workstation platforms. The move to DDR5 memory enables up to an 85% increase in system performance over DDR4 DRAM. Micron’s new server memory maximizes performance for AI, HPC, and data-intensive applications that require more CPU compute capacity and higher memory bandwidth than DDR4 technology can support.

Key Benefits:

Improved memory architecture nearly doubles the bandwidth of DDR4 to increase efficiency as core counts per CPU continue to expand

Increased JEDEC speeds of 4800MT/s — 1.5x faster than DDR4

Power memory-intensive workloads with modules up to 64GB

Optimization of overall system operations with DDR5’s innovative architecture improvements and on-module power management capabilities

“As data continues to grow exponentially, the need to derive insights from that data is critical to business success,” said Teresa Kelley, vice president, and general manager of Micron’s Commercial Products Group. “Data center operators need to maximize platform performance with advanced memory capabilities and processor advancements. Micron DDR5 server DRAM provides unparalleled bandwidth to manage even the most memory-intensive applications. Micron has been on the forefront of the industry’s transition to DDR5 memory technology and is committed to empowering data center customers and channel partners in their server DRAM qualification and readiness efforts.”

As a global memory industry leader, Micron has collaborated with JEDEC from the beginning to design DDR5 specifications and has facilitated early qualification across broad markets through the Micron Technology Enablement Program (TEP), the industry’s only ecosystem enablement program for DDR5. Micron’s DDR5 TEP has over 400 members from more than 160 global companies and aims to streamline memory design and integration for its participants. Optimized for next-generation product families, all Micron server DRAM has been component and module tested to achieve mission-critical server standards.

DDR5-enabled servers are being evaluated and tested in data center environments and are expected to be adopted at an increasing rate throughout the remainder of 2022. The introductory data rate is 4800MT/s but is anticipated to increase to meet future data center workload demands. Micron DDR5 server memory is available immediately through global commercial and industrial channel partners.