Micron 7400 SSD With NVMe Offers PCIe Gen4 Performance, Perfect for Data Centers

Micron Technology, Inc., revealed the availability of their new Micron 7400 SSD with NVMe technology, offering flexible form factors, PCIe Gen4 performance levels, and cutting-edge security, meeting storage demand of high-processing data center workloads. The company is providing the widest selection of mainstream data center SSDs on the market currently. Micron offers seven different form factors with their 7400 SSD line to transition to next-generation server structure and capabilities.

Data centers continue to evolve thanks to the rapid growth of data and proliferation of applications that demand high performance. The need to process, analyze and secure data that provides valuable insights is fueling the modernization of the data center, requiring new levels of storage innovation. “Our customers need improved storage density and efficiency to run their businesses,” said Jeremy Werner, corporate vice president and general manager of the Storage Business Unit at Micron. “The Micron 7400 SSD is flexible in its ability to address myriad applications and system interoperability requirements, enabling deployments and delivering value from edge to cloud.”

The Micron 7400 SSD includes a PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 equipped with power loss protection, a one of a kind solution not offered by other companies. Micron's 7400 SSD offers 2.5” U.3 data center storage solutions in sizes of 15mm and 7mm thickness. Three different sizes of the new E1.S Enterprise and Data Center SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) are also available, allowing for "greater density, flash-optimized performance, and improved power and cooling options." The varying options gives consumers access to switch from traditional servers to a much more dense EDSFF server design with a single SSD. Micron offers a wide storage capacity range, from as small as 400GB to larger sizes, such as 7.68TB. Micron offers "endurance options for one and three drive writes per day to support read and write intensive applications." Micron's 7400 SSD evens the "full vertical integration capabilities of Micron" to drive "innovation, from controller to firmware and leading-edge NAND and DRAM technology, to world-class front-end and back-end manufacturing."

The Micron 7400 SSD doubles IOPs per watt and throughput compared to their predecessors. The ability for backwards compatibility with PCIe 3.0 systems ensures easy transition for consumers to adapt to newer fourth-generation platforms. The Micron 7400 SSD supports up to 128 namespaces, increasing size of scale for virtual environments, such as "hyperconverged infrastructure and software-defined storage." Micron's new portfolio also offers support of the Open Compute Project (OCP) deployments for compatible and qualified environments.

OCP developed and published specifications that have built a thriving ecosystem, creating a standardized approach that helps reduce integration complexity and speeds time to market.

The Micron 7400 SSD also offers "standards-based features," such as TCG-Opal 2.01 and IEEE-1667, while allowing for newer "features for data protection in-flight and at-rest." Micron's new SSD helps to address the increasing needs of organizations seeking improved solutions to secure data for both on-premises and cloud-based situations. The company developed the Secure Execution Environment (SEE), allowing organizations to isolate and process security transactions, extending protection from consistent and evolving threats. SEE increasingly improves not only the security of data at rest through its use of dedicated memory, but also securing code and an available security microprocessor.